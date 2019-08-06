Reviewing Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s results

Both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 80 717.80 N/A -3.83 0.00 Athenex Inc. 14 18.09 N/A -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, Athenex Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a -13.16% downside potential and an average price target of $81.33. Competitively the consensus price target of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 11.30% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Athenex Inc. looks more robust than Mirati Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33.3%. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.6% of Athenex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Athenex Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Athenex Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.