Reviewing Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 85 656.42 N/A -3.83 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.38 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Volatility and Risk

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a 1.68 beta and it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Its rival 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$84.75 is Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -3.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.