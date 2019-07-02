Reviewing Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN)’s and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s results

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 3 17.28 N/A -1.29 0.00 T2 Biosystems Inc. 3 7.51 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -36.9% T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -380% -81.3%

Risk & Volatility

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor T2 Biosystems Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to T2 Biosystems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$24 is Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 981.08%. T2 Biosystems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.67 average target price and a 531.36% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than T2 Biosystems Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 49.1%. 10.65% are Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 5.34% -0.34% -2.31% -24.3% -61.61% -2.31% T2 Biosystems Inc. -1.8% -7.46% -22.22% -46.26% -61.92% -9.3%

For the past year Miragen Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than T2 Biosystems Inc.

Summary

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. beats T2 Biosystems Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.