Reviewing Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN)’s and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD)’s results

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.29 N/A -1.29 0.00 Psychemedics Corporation 12 1.02 N/A 0.71 12.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.9% -56.8% Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 13.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.12 beta means Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Psychemedics Corporation has beta of 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.9. The Current Ratio of rival Psychemedics Corporation is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Psychemedics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Psychemedics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,073.91% for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $13.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.2% and 59.3%. Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.65%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.4% of Psychemedics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miragen Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -9.91% -27.54% -30.56% -68.99% -33.99% Psychemedics Corporation 5.5% -9.08% -15.88% -51.6% -56.85% -43.23%

For the past year Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Psychemedics Corporation.

Summary

Psychemedics Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.