Reviewing Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN)’s and Its Rivals results

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has 45.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. 10.65% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.90% -56.80% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.73 2.91 2.79

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. currently has an average price target of $18, suggesting a potential upside of 1,878.02%. The potential upside of the peers is 36.73%. Given Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miragen Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -9.91% -27.54% -30.56% -68.99% -33.99% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has -33.99% weaker performance while Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 47.86% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.9 and a Quick Ratio of 7.9. Competitively, Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.12. Competitively, Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are 30.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.