Reviewing Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN)’s and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s results

We are comparing Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 3 17.43 N/A -1.29 0.00 Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.38 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Cancer Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Cancer Genetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -36.9% Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -152.7% -50%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.22 beta indicates that Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Cancer Genetics Inc. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7. Competitively, Cancer Genetics Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cancer Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Cancer Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cancer Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 971.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.9% of Cancer Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.65% are Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 9.6% are Cancer Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 5.34% -0.34% -2.31% -24.3% -61.61% -2.31% Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.66% -17.63% -18.74% -65.38% -77.41% -12.73%

For the past year Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cancer Genetics Inc.

Summary

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cancer Genetics Inc.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.