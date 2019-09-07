Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Since Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk and Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 168.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 10.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.