Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 150.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 46.35%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.