Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

Since Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Novavax Inc. 15 3.90 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Novavax Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Novavax Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Novavax Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 197.18% for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $20. Competitively Novavax Inc. has an average price target of $1.35, with potential downside of -71.64%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares and 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. was less bearish than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.