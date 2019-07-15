Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s results

Both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 120 9.53 N/A 35.12 3.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 35.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which has a 8.4 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 206.75% at a $20 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $191.67, which is potential 65.15% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 0%. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. was less bearish than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.