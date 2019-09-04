Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s results

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Immuron Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 183.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 3.06% respectively. 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. was less bearish than Immuron Limited.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Immuron Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.