Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.36 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Its rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 130.95% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20. Competitively HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 149.38%. The results provided earlier shows that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. was less bearish than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.