Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 361.73 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. Geron Corporation’s 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and has 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 183.29% at a $20 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Geron Corporation is $3.5, which is potential 161.19% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Geron Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.