Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

We are contrasting Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 8 0.00 33.60M -1.38 0.00 Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.97M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 has Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 447,403,462.05% -56.4% -36.9% Genfit SA 165,209,686.95% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Genfit SA are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

$19 is Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 145.16%. Competitively Genfit SA has an average target price of $56.5, with potential upside of 224.53%. Based on the results given earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Genfit SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 0%. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. was less bearish than Genfit SA.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.