Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

We are comparing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk and Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 168.82%. Competitively the average target price of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, which is potential 217.46% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares and 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.