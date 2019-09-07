Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk and Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 168.82% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20. Competitively the consensus target price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $18.33, which is potential 208.59% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Minerva Neurosciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has stronger performance than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.