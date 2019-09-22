Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s results

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

$20 is Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 131.75%. On the other hand, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s potential upside is 66.71% and its consensus target price is $78.17. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 80.7% respectively. About 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 11.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.