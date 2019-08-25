Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

This is a contrast between Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.15 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 194.99% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.