Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Allakos Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Allakos Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 192.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 97.4% respectively. About 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Allakos Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.