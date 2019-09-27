Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s results

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 33.60M -1.38 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.16 16.11M -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 451,006,711.41% -56.4% -36.9% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 77,377,521.61% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Its rival Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 132.27% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 25.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.