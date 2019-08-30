Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk and Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 111.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 189.86% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 80.36%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.