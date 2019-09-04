Reviewing MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO)’s and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s results

Both MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 2.22 N/A 0.28 7.72 Sigma Labs Inc. 1 37.85 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Sigma Labs Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Sigma Labs Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0.00% 28.5% 21.6% Sigma Labs Inc. 0.00% -208.6% -167.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.7 beta means MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s volatility is 30.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Sigma Labs Inc.’s beta is -0.42 which is 142.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MIND C.T.I. Ltd. Its rival Sigma Labs Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.4 respectively. Sigma Labs Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.2% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd shares and 6.9% of Sigma Labs Inc. shares. 55.8% are MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.7% of Sigma Labs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MIND C.T.I. Ltd -0.91% -1.81% -0.46% -11.79% 0.7% -4.82% Sigma Labs Inc. -37.27% -45.71% -49.33% -62.75% -11.62% -49.33%

For the past year MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s stock price has smaller decline than Sigma Labs Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MIND C.T.I. Ltd beats Sigma Labs Inc.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.