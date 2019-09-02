Reviewing MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG)’s and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)’s results

This is a contrast between MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group Inc. 4 1.93 N/A 0.31 16.88 Wright Medical Group N.V. 29 2.96 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MiMedx Group Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MiMedx Group Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown MiMedx Group Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 4 2.67

Wright Medical Group N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $30.67 consensus price target and a 47.10% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MiMedx Group Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 70.08% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 7.5% of MiMedx Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Wright Medical Group N.V. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MiMedx Group Inc. 4.79% 31.58% 116.05% 101.15% 9.38% 193.3% Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02%

For the past year MiMedx Group Inc. has stronger performance than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Summary

MiMedx Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Wright Medical Group N.V.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.