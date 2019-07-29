Reviewing MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.08% of MiMedx Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.96% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of MiMedx Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has MiMedx Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing MiMedx Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group Inc. N/A 4 10.58 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

MiMedx Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for MiMedx Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.53 2.80 2.81

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 65.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MiMedx Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MiMedx Group Inc. 13.45% 8.22% 17.12% -10.11% -53.92% 83.8% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year MiMedx Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

MiMedx Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MiMedx Group Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors MiMedx Group Inc.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.