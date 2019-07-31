Reviewing Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s results

We are comparing Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 46 8.65 N/A -0.20 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 87 1.40 N/A 7.33 5.93

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mimecast Limited and Stamps.com Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Volatility & Risk

Mimecast Limited has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Stamps.com Inc. has a 0.68 beta which is 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mimecast Limited are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Stamps.com Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mimecast Limited and Stamps.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

The upside potential is 21.67% for Mimecast Limited with consensus price target of $58. Competitively the consensus price target of Stamps.com Inc. is $80.6, which is potential 68.80% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Stamps.com Inc. is looking more favorable than Mimecast Limited, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mimecast Limited and Stamps.com Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.1% and 0%. Insiders owned 4.3% of Mimecast Limited shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Stamps.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4% Stamps.com Inc. -47.85% -43.22% -77.98% -73.99% -82.31% -72.06%

For the past year Mimecast Limited has 39.4% stronger performance while Stamps.com Inc. has -72.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats Mimecast Limited.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.