Reviewing Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s results

We are contrasting Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 46 8.86 N/A -0.20 0.00 QAD Inc. 44 2.53 N/A 0.44 107.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mimecast Limited and QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6% QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.09 beta means Mimecast Limited’s volatility is 9.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. QAD Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Mimecast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, QAD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. QAD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Mimecast Limited and QAD Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 18.78% for Mimecast Limited with consensus target price of $58. QAD Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52 consensus target price and a 19.13% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that QAD Inc. seems more appealing than Mimecast Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mimecast Limited and QAD Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.1% and 55.2%. Insiders owned 4.3% of Mimecast Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.5% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4% QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21%

For the past year Mimecast Limited has stronger performance than QAD Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors QAD Inc. beats Mimecast Limited.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.