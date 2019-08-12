Reviewing Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s results

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 47 7.48 N/A -0.12 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.37 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mimecast Limited and Nuance Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Mimecast Limited has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nuance Communications Inc.’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mimecast Limited is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Nuance Communications Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Nuance Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Mimecast Limited and Nuance Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 1 3 2.75 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Mimecast Limited is $55, with potential upside of 25.66%. Meanwhile, Nuance Communications Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 32.21%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Nuance Communications Inc. is looking more favorable than Mimecast Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mimecast Limited and Nuance Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.5% and 92.1% respectively. 3.7% are Mimecast Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year Mimecast Limited was more bullish than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats Mimecast Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.