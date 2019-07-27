Reviewing Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s results

Both Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 46 9.17 N/A -0.20 0.00 Inpixon 1 1.27 N/A -39.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mimecast Limited and Inpixon.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6% Inpixon 0.00% 0% -237.3%

Risk & Volatility

Mimecast Limited has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Inpixon’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mimecast Limited are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Inpixon has 0.5 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mimecast Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inpixon.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mimecast Limited and Inpixon.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Mimecast Limited is $58, with potential upside of 13.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.1% of Mimecast Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 7% of Inpixon are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% are Mimecast Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Inpixon’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4% Inpixon 4.59% -13.83% -46.86% -75.62% -94.53% -75.01%

For the past year Mimecast Limited has 39.4% stronger performance while Inpixon has -75.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Inpixon.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.