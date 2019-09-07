Reviewing Mimecast Limited (MIME)’s and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s results

This is a contrast between Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 47 6.89 N/A -0.12 0.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 18 72.88 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mimecast Limited and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Mimecast Limited and AGM Group Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mimecast Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 33.27% and an $55.4 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mimecast Limited and AGM Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.5% and 0.49% respectively. 3.7% are Mimecast Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38%

For the past year Mimecast Limited has 41.54% stronger performance while AGM Group Holdings Inc. has -41.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.