Reviewing Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)’s and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). The two are both Telecom Services – Domestic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular S.A. 59 1.29 N/A 0.29 201.63 Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 43 3.24 N/A 0.93 44.74

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Millicom International Cellular S.A. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Shenandoah Telecommunications Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Millicom International Cellular S.A. and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular S.A. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1% Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Millicom International Cellular S.A. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millicom International Cellular S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Millicom International Cellular S.A. and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0 0 1 3.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company on the other hand boasts of a $54 average target price and a 30.75% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.5% of Millicom International Cellular S.A. shares and 50.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company shares. About 36% of Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millicom International Cellular S.A. 2.09% -6.34% -5.85% -1.58% -11.45% -8.78% Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0.02% -4.98% -12.8% -6.85% 34.01% -5.97%

For the past year Shenandoah Telecommunications Company has weaker performance than Millicom International Cellular S.A.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Shenandoah Telecommunications Company beats Millicom International Cellular S.A.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 196 cell site towers built on leased land; leased space on 170 towers; and had 202 leases with other wireless communications providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities throughout the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.