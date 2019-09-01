Reviewing Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)’s and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)’s results

Both Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) compete on a level playing field in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular S.A. 57 1.24 N/A -0.06 0.00 GCI Liberty Inc. 59 7.36 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Millicom International Cellular S.A. and GCI Liberty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Millicom International Cellular S.A. and GCI Liberty Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Analyst Ratings

Millicom International Cellular S.A. and GCI Liberty Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 GCI Liberty Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

GCI Liberty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $67.33 average target price and a 8.18% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.9% of Millicom International Cellular S.A. shares and 96.4% of GCI Liberty Inc. shares. 36% are Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of GCI Liberty Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millicom International Cellular S.A. -3.28% -8.25% -12.93% -20.3% -18.63% -19.48% GCI Liberty Inc. -6.5% -4.36% 0.59% 35.38% 28.45% 45.12%

For the past year Millicom International Cellular S.A. had bearish trend while GCI Liberty Inc. had bullish trend.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.