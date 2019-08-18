Reviewing Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)’s and CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL)’s results

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) and CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), both competing one another are Telecom Services – Domestic companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular S.A. 58 1.18 N/A -0.06 0.00 CenturyLink Inc. 12 0.54 N/A -7.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Millicom International Cellular S.A. and CenturyLink Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% CenturyLink Inc. 0.00% -40.5% -11.3%

Volatility and Risk

Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CenturyLink Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Millicom International Cellular S.A. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor CenturyLink Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Millicom International Cellular S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CenturyLink Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Millicom International Cellular S.A. and CenturyLink Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 CenturyLink Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

On the other hand, CenturyLink Inc.’s potential upside is 15.97% and its consensus price target is $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Millicom International Cellular S.A. and CenturyLink Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.9% and 77%. Insiders owned roughly 36% of Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of CenturyLink Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millicom International Cellular S.A. -3.28% -8.25% -12.93% -20.3% -18.63% -19.48% CenturyLink Inc. 5.41% 3.33% 6.43% -19.29% -35.14% -20.2%

For the past year Millicom International Cellular S.A. was less bearish than CenturyLink Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Millicom International Cellular S.A. beats CenturyLink Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites. It also provides Ethernet services, including point-to-point and multi-point equipment configurations that facilitate data transmissions across metropolitan areas and wide area networks (WAN); colocation services that enable its customers to install their own information technology (IT) equipment; and managed hosting services comprising cloud and traditional computing, application management, back-up, storage, and other services. In addition, the company offers video entertainment services and satellite digital television; Voice over Internet Protocol, a real-time, two-way voice communication service; and managed services that consist of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it provides local calling, long-distance voice, integrated services digital network, WAN, and switched access services; and data integration, which includes the sale of telecommunications equipment and providing network management, installation, and maintenance of data equipment, and the building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks. Additionally, the company leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.9 million broadband subscribers and 325 thousand television subscribers; and operated 58 data centers in North America, Europe, and Asia. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.