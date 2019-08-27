Reviewing Miller Industries Inc. (MLR)’s and XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s results

Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR) and XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) have been rivals in the Auto Parts for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries Inc. 31 0.45 N/A 2.98 10.49 XPEL Inc. 7 2.12 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries Inc. 0.00% 16% 9.7% XPEL Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Miller Industries Inc. and XPEL Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 0% respectively. About 0.8% of Miller Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miller Industries Inc. 0.71% -1.27% -7.03% 6.01% 22.19% 15.63% XPEL Inc. -12.4% 23.38% 35.82% 18.41% 34.37% 5.96%

For the past year Miller Industries Inc. has stronger performance than XPEL Inc.

Summary

Miller Industries Inc. beats XPEL Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving multiple vehicles, auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brand names. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.