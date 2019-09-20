Reviewing Miller Industries Inc. (MLR)’s and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s results

This is a contrast between Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Auto Parts and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries Inc. 31 0.49 N/A 2.98 10.49 China Automotive Systems Inc. 3 0.15 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Miller Industries Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Miller Industries Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries Inc. 0.00% 16% 9.7% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Miller Industries Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. From a competition point of view, China Automotive Systems Inc. has a 1.5 beta which is 50.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Miller Industries Inc. Its rival China Automotive Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Miller Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Automotive Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Miller Industries Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 3% respectively. About 0.8% of Miller Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.14% are China Automotive Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miller Industries Inc. 0.71% -1.27% -7.03% 6.01% 22.19% 15.63% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.44% -5.89% -19.72% -22.23% -45.5% -8.2%

For the past year Miller Industries Inc. had bullish trend while China Automotive Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Miller Industries Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors China Automotive Systems Inc.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving multiple vehicles, auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brand names. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.