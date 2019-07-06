Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Xencor Inc. 33 16.23 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.27. From a competition point of view, Xencor Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

Competitively the consensus price target of Xencor Inc. is $41, which is potential -6.69% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 85.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance while Xencor Inc. has -3.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.