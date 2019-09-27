Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 505,331,847.84% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk & Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.63 and its 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 11 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, with potential upside of 236.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 22.2% respectively. Insiders owned 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 4.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.