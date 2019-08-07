Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Risk & Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 163.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Teligent Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Teligent Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.03%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance while Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.