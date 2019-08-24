Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s results

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.92 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 254.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 71.6% respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.03%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.