Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 101.25 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 254.61% for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.