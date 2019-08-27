Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s results

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 78.18 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 257.65% and an $25 consensus price target. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $185 consensus price target and a 152.59% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 69.6% respectively. About 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.