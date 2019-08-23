Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 26 14.75 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Quanterix Corporation is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 254.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.03%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.