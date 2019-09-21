Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 243.57%. Competitively the average target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 47.02% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 97.3% respectively. Insiders owned 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.