Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

We are comparing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 96.23 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility & Risk

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.63 and its 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Otonomy Inc.’s 133.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, with potential upside of 237.16%. Competitively the consensus target price of Otonomy Inc. is $8, which is potential 263.64% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 61.6%. 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.