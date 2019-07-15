Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s results

We are contrasting Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 95.8%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.