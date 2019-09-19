Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Risk & Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.63 beta. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 235.71% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.