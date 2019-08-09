Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 28 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 120.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 53.6% respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.03%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.