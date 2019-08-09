Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-15.26
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
Liquidity
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 120.59%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 53.6% respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.03%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.
Summary
InflaRx N.V. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.