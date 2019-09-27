Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 6.70 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk and Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. iBio Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 236.19% at a $23.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 8.1%. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.03%. Insiders Competitively, held 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.