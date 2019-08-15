Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Risk and Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.63 beta. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.34 beta and it is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 266.57%. Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $3.88, while its potential upside is 24.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Genocea Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 50.3%. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.03%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.