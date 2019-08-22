Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-15.26
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 246.26% and an $25 average price target. Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 12.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Genmab A/S as far as analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Genmab A/S
Summary
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Genmab A/S.
