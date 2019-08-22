Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 246.26% and an $25 average price target. Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 12.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Genmab A/S as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Genmab A/S

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Genmab A/S.