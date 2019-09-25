Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.63 shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $23.5, and a 243.07% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 20.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Forward Pharma A/S

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S on 5 of the 7 factors.